EXPLAINER: No evidence ‘3/5 compromise’ aimed to end slavery

National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers in recent days have given new voice to a claim that’s surfaced and been debunked before, that the clause in the Constitution counting slaves as three-fifths of a person actually was a step toward ending slavery. The most recent example came from Tennessee state Rep. Justin Lafferty, amid a debate over whether educators should be restricted while teaching about systemic racism in America. His remarks sparked applause from the GOP-controlled House while shocking many Black lawmakers and activists. Scholars interviewed by The Associated Press on Wednesday said there is no evidence the constitutional provision was intended to end slavery.

