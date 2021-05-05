German doctor sets up vaccine center in supermarket lot

PFORZHEIM, Germany (AP) — Faced with an overstock of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in her practice unwanted by her patients, a doctor in western Germany took matters into her own hands and set up shop in a grocery store parking lot, offering it on a first-come-first-vaccinated basis. Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered in Europe, but Dr. Nicola Buhlinger-Goepfarth said concerns linger over a rare type of blood clot seen in an extremely small number of recipients. Regulators say the benefits of getting inoculated against COVID-19 far outweigh the risks and if the turnout for Buhlinger-Goepfarth’s event Wednesday is anything to go by, many are quite happy to get the shot.