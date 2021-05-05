Germany bans Muslim group over alleged terror donations

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has banned a Muslim organization that it accused of supporting “terrorism globally with donations.” The Interior Ministry said more than 1,000 police officers raided buildings associated with Ansaar International across Germany on Wednesday. The ministry alleged the money the organization collected ostensibly went into welfare projects as a ruse to help finance groups such as the Syrian al-Qaida affiliate known as the Nusra Front, the Palestinian group Hamas and al-Shabab in Somalia. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said, “When wanting to fight terrorism, one needs to dry out its money sources.” A man who answered a phone call to the organization’s headquarters immediately hung up when The Associated Press called seeking comment.