Getting up Close with Glenn and Ted Nash, new duo in jazz

NEW YORK (AP) — Glenn Close recently made music-related headlines for her playful performance of “Da Butt” at the Oscars, but the revered actor has some real music news: she’s releasing an album with Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist-composer Ted Nash. Close had worked with Nash on his previous albums, but the two are co-stars on “Transformation: Personal Stories of Change, Acceptance, and Evolution,” an 11-track spoken word jazz album that tackles heavy topics like race, politics, identity and more. The project includes original songs along with hand-picked selections by Glenn from poets Ted Hughes and Conrad Aiken, biologist E.O. Wilson and playwright Tony Kushner. “Transformation” is out Friday.