Skip to Content

Getting up Close with Glenn and Ted Nash, new duo in jazz

8:27 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Glenn Close recently made music-related headlines for her playful performance of “Da Butt” at the Oscars, but the revered actor has some real music news: she’s releasing an album with Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist-composer Ted Nash. Close had worked with Nash on his previous albums, but the two are co-stars on “Transformation: Personal Stories of Change, Acceptance, and Evolution,” an 11-track spoken word jazz album that tackles heavy topics like race, politics, identity and more. The project includes original songs along with hand-picked selections by Glenn from poets Ted Hughes and Conrad Aiken, biologist E.O. Wilson and playwright Tony Kushner. “Transformation” is out Friday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content