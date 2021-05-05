Increase in hospitalizations in Rock County

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Health officials in Rock County say they're seeing an increase in hospital patients with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations come in waves and right now they're on the rise. There are 24 patients with COVID-19. A week ago there were 17.

Dr. Mark Mounajjed, an infectious disease physician at Mercyhealth said some of the patients he has treated are hesitant to get the vaccine.

"I see patients with COVID in the hospital. And when I asked them why were you not vaccinated? And they tell me 'Well, I was concerned. It's experimental. It's modifying my DNA.' And all those are misconceptions that are simply not true," said Dr. Mounajjed.

Rock County Health Officials are encouraging residents to get the vaccine through their health care provider, a local pharmacy or at a vaccine clinic like the one being run at Blackhawk Technical College.