Jill Biden visits Utah school as US moves toward reopening

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — First lady Jill Biden spoke at a Salt Lake City school as the U.S. makes uneven progress toward reopening classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday she visited Glendale Middle School, which serves a diverse student body and returned to in-person instruction a few months ago. The stop is part of a swing through the U.S. West that also includes Nevada and Colorado. Biden visited with a few students and later spoke to a group of teachers in an auditorium where she thanked them for their work during the pandemic. She also stressed the Biden administration’s commitment to investing in education.

