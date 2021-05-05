Leaders to mark Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Less than a year after launching the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul officially recognized May 5 as a day to memorialize them.

According to a news release from Kaul's office, May 5 serves as a reminder to work against violence against indigenous women, an endemic problem.

“Today is a solemn day to remember those whose lives have been lost or who are missing due to abduction, homicide, or trafficking,” Kaul said in the release. “But this is also a day when we can resolve to take action to help prevent future cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women.”

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American woman to hold a Cabinet post, called the statistics on violence against indigenous women "alarming and unacceptable."

Kaul, along with members of the task force, Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will mark the day with an awareness event at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. WKOW will stream the event live on our Facebook page.