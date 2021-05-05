Madison Common Council fails to pass proposal to buy permanent site for men’s shelter

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Common Council has failed to pass a proposal to buy a building on the east side that would have been turned into a permanent shelter for homeless men.

The plan called for the city and Dane County to each put in $3 million to buy a building on Zeier Road.

The council voted 14-5 in favor of purchasing the building. According to the Wisconsin State Journal, 15 votes were needed to pass the proposal.

Critics were concerned about how the shelter would impact the east town mall area and possibly invite more crime.

Supporters, like Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, said the city desperately needs a permanent site for a shelter.

The mayor put out a statement shortly after the meeting wrapped up, early Wednesday morning;

I find it remarkable that after the year we have had, and the extraordinary lengths the City has gone through to protect the most vulnerable, that some members of the Common Council chose not to take the final, critical step to establish a safe, secure, purpose-built shelter. There is no doubt that today's vote will postpone construction for at least another year and increase costs for housing homeless men this upcoming winter.

Soon the City and the Salvation Army will be welcoming families into a former nursing home on Madison's East Side that we have converted into a welcoming shelter. Our single men deserve the same welcome to a shelter constructed thoughtfully and purposefully to meet their needs.