Madison holds vigil for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Awareness

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison is recognizing national Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day.

There is a high rate of homicides and violence against indigenous women in the United States and Canada.

The city held a vigil outside the Madison Municipal Building to raise awareness of the issue.

Alder Arvina Martin, who is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, helped organize it. She says, "We don't have a lot of data or information, so it's a hard problem to fix. But we're working on it and we need to stop this and getting people to pay attention is very important."

After the vigil, the municipal building was lit in red.

It will remain this way all week as a way to spread awareness of the problem.