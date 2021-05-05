Madison planning 20 mph speed limits on residential streets beginning in 2022

MADISON (WKOW) -- As part of its campaign to curtail traffic deaths and injuries, the city of Madison is proposing lowering the speed limit on residential streets to 20 mph.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway laid out the proposal in a post on her blog Wednesday.

The mayor said the idea to lower speed limits on residential streets originated with the city's Traffic Engineering Division. The rollout is being called "20 is Plenty."

In making the case for the change, Rhodes-Conway laid out a series of statistics that suggest slower speeds result in less likelihood of traffic deaths and severe injuries.

The mayor cited a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. She said the study indicated a 13 percent likelihood of fatality or severe injury at 20 mph, compared to 40 percent at 30 mph and 73 percent at 40 mph.

Rhodes-Conway said the 20 mph limit would be tested in two Madison neighborhoods before beginning a planned city-wide implementation in 2022.

The city has not yet determined the two test case neighborhoods. Narrowing in on candidates will fall to the Transportation Commission at its May 12 meeting.

Lowering the speed limits would be one piece of the city's Vision Zero initiative which began last year. The campaign hopes to eliminate all traffic deaths and severe injuries on Madison streets by 2030.