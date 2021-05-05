Man arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults

MADISON (WKOW) -- The MPD announced Wednesday that a Madison resident is in custody on suspicion of several sexual assaults in the downtown area.

According to an incident report from MPD office Michael Malloy, Mehredad Zareh Bannad Kouki allegedly followed a college-age woman walking down University Avenue May 2 and stuck his hand up under her dress. She screamed and ran before calling the authorities.

Police did not locate Zareh Bannad Kouki until after publicizing the initial incident, when others came forward describing similar assaults. He is suspected to be involved in two other incidents.

Zareh Bannad Kouki faces potential charges of fourth-degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct and lewd and lascivious behavior.