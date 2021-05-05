Mild and dry Cinco de Mayo, rain returns tonight
MADISON (WKOW) - Below average temperatures stick around through the entire forecast.
SET UP
Light winds from the northwest will filter in cooler conditions across the region. A clipper system is developing which will bring another round of rain by tonight.
TODAY
Sunny through the morning of Cinco de Mayo with increasing clouds this afternoon and temperatures peaking in the low 60s.
TONIGHT
Isolated showers are possible this evening with widespread rain by midnight. Highest rain totals will be farther south. Otherwise, expect temperatures in the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies.
THURSDAY
A few showers may linger in the morning, especially towards the stateline and in southeastern Wisconsin.
Then, we'll have partly sunny skies and cooler conditions in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY
Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny for Mother's Day with highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny in the low 60s.