Missing teen: Authorities ask for public’s help

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen last seen Tuesday.

Owen "Zxeni" L. Charles, 16, from Mount Horeb was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities described Charles as 6-feet 6-inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. They have ties to the Blue Mounds, Mount Horeb and Verona area.

Authorities asked anyone with information related to the teen's whereabouts to call the non-emergency dispatch number: (608) 255-2345.