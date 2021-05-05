More than 200 NGOs call for UN arms embargo on Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 200 global organizations urged the U.N. Security Council to impose an arms embargo on Myanmar, saying the time for statements has passed and immediate action is needed to help protect peaceful protesters against military rule and other opponents of the junta. A statement by the non-governmental organizations says the military “has demonstrated a callous disregard for human life” since their Feb. 1 coup, killing at least 769 people including 51 children as young as six years old and detaining several thousand activists, journalists, civil servants and politicians. It says hundreds of others have disappeared.