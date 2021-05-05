Myanmar’s military disappearing young men to crush uprising

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Myanmar’s security forces are arresting and forcibly disappearing thousands of people, especially boys and young men, in a sweeping bid to break the back of a three-month uprising against a military takeover. An Associated Press analysis of more than 3,500 arrests since February shows that the families of most of those taken do not know where they are. UNICEF, the U.N. children’s agency, is aware of around 1,000 cases of children or young people arbitrarily arrested and detained. It is a tactic long used to crush pro-democracy movements. The boys and young men are taken from homes and streets, under the cover of night and sometimes in the brightness of day. Some end up dead. Many are imprisoned and sometimes tortured. Many more are missing.