PGA Tour Champions set for first major of year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Steve Stricker fared well in the last Regions Tradition, rain and all. Stricker has returned to the Greystone Golf & Country Club impressed with how the course has held up through the latest rain heading into the first of five PGA Champions Tour majors. The Ryder Cup captain will try to defend his 2019 title in the four-day tournament starting Thursday. It was his first PGA Tour Champions win, and he won the U.S. Senior Open some six weeks later.