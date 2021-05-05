Elroy woman suing Kraft Heinz over Bagel Bites

MADISON, Wis. (CNN) – A Wisconsin woman is claiming Bagel Bites has deceptive and misleading packaging.

Kaitlyn Huber of Elroy is suing Kraft Heinz Foods Company which makes Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks.

The packaging describes the product as “mini bagels with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce”.

In the lawsuit, Huber refers to the nutrient label to claim the food doesn’t use real cheese or real tomato sauce.

She says the cheese is a blend containing modified food starch and the sauce contains non-tomato extenders and thickeners.

Kraft told Food and Wine that the lawsuit lacks merit and they stand by the food they make.

The lawsuit is seeking class action status for anyone who purchased Pizza Bites in Wisconsin. It also asks the court to have Kraft Heinz repackage the product with correct information.