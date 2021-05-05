Salvage crews removing fuel from capsized lift boat

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Salvage crews have begun removing fuel from a lift boat that capsized off the Louisiana coast in a storm last month. The Coast Guard says the work started earlier this week after salvage crews arrived over the weekend at the site and familiarized themselves with the equipment. A Coast Guard spokesperson, Nicole Groll, says the salvage crews are first focusing on removing the fuel from the tank above the water line and then they’ll get the fuel from tanks below the water line. The lift boat capsized on April 13 during hurricane force winds. Six of the 19 people aboard were rescued. Six bodies have been recovered. Seven are still missing.