Sauk County Sheriff looking for person of interest in Devil’s Lake homicide

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Six months after the murder of John Schmutzer at Devil's Lake state park, the Sauk County Sheriff's Department released more details of their investigation.

According to a news release from sheriff Chip Meister, witnesses near the scene saw a man "frantically" running away from the area of the park where the body was found.

Witnesses describe the man as about six feet tall, average build, wearing pants with ripped knees and a dark-colored top. He may have fallen down several times while running.

Authorities believe the man may be a danger to himself or others, and suspect he may have mental health or drug and alcohol difficulties.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sauk County Crime Stoppers at (888) 847-7285.