Skip to Content

Two Peloton treadmill models recalled after child death

9:56 am National/WorldrecallsTop Stories
PelotonTreadTread+_Carousel

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton announced a recall of two models of the company's treadmills.

The treadmills under recall are the Tread+ and Tread model treadmills.

The federal agency said that people who bought the machines should immediately stop using them and contact Peloton for a full refund.

The CPSC first warned the public about the machines in April, after small children were injuring themselves under the treadmills. One child died.

Author Profile Photo

JT Cestkowski

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

More Stories

Skip to content