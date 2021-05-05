Two Peloton treadmill models recalled after child death
WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton announced a recall of two models of the company's treadmills.
The treadmills under recall are the Tread+ and Tread model treadmills.
The federal agency said that people who bought the machines should immediately stop using them and contact Peloton for a full refund.
The CPSC first warned the public about the machines in April, after small children were injuring themselves under the treadmills. One child died.