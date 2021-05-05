US, Japan, South Korea diplomats review North Korea strategy

LONDON (AP) — The United States, Japan and South Korea are plowing ahead with efforts to push North Korea back to nuclear negotiations despite the North’s rejection of any such pressure. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts have met in London to go over the Biden administration’s recently concluded North Korea policy review. The U.S., Japan and South Korea agreed to step up enforcement of U.N. sanctions against North Korea but there’s no immediate indication that either Japan and South Korea are fully on board with the Biden strategy.