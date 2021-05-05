UW-Whitewater team wins national business competition

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- UW-Whitewater has a national championship team on campus.

The team won a business competition called the Enactus United States National Exposition.

It challenges students to take business principles they've learned and apply them to real-world problems.

The team focused on preventing blindness. Members set up a self-sustaining program in India to train young women to become vision screeners.

"So as a student, something that we really look for now is experiential learning," said team member Jason Jaworski. "And that is something that is really hard to find in academia, but through Enactus at Whitewater, we are able to experience that and it's essentially like failing what you're doing, but learning at the same time."

The UW-Whitewater team moves on to the international competition in October. They will compete against teams from more than 30 other countries.