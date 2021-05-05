Verona Participating in No Mow May to help Bees

VERONA (WKOW) - Plants like dandelions, while considered weeds and mowed over, are an excellent source of food for bees.

Check out more local news here.

"The less you mow, the more appropriate the habitat is for bees," said Jeanne Hansen, who help found the informal group of beekeepers known as Dane County Beekeepers Association.

The group aims to help those interested in beekeeping or starting their own apiary through better practices as well as discuss concerns other keepers in Dane County have. Hansen said she's now just a member but continues to keep hives of her own.

While she doesn't keep the hives in her backyard, located outside of downtown Madison, she said no mowing is important to bees regardless of where they have made their hive.

"These flowers provide the nectar for the honey and, even more importantly, they provide pollen; the nectar is only the sugars in the diet and the pollen is the proteins, the vitamins and the minerals that the bees need to live," said Hansen. Mowing removes the tops of these flowers therefore, the bees can't eat the pollen or nectar.

The reduced food sources among other factors have contributed to a decline in bee population numbers, according to beeinformed.org. According to their website, the annual loss of honey bee populations was its highest in 2012-2013 and continued to remain high until 2016-2017. The latest data suggests the annual loss, which is composed of the Winter and Summer loss of bees, was high once again.

Another factor leading to the decline in bee populations - the varroa mite. Jeanne Hansen said the mites are about the size of a pin head but are very harmful to bee hives, especially young bees. Feeding on the developing bees, the mites carry viruses which impact the hive. One of those viruses causes the wings of bees to be deformed.

Another factor that is less know - colony collapse disorder (CCD). Not to be confused with colony decline, CCD occurs when nearly all of the worker bees disappear from the hive, leaving only the queen along with a few nurse bees that look after the young, developing bees. While abnormal, CCD has been recorded as early as the mid 1800s but scientists say there's no one factor that leads to CCD.

Neonicotinoids were one though however, not every colony that collapsed had no trace of neonicotinoids. Other hypotheses include loss of habitat, changing beekeeping practices as well as malnutrition.



To help combat the malnutrition and lack of food sources, communities across Wisconsin including Verona have taken part in No Mow May.

"We were able to unanimously this resolution which allows homeowners, if they're interested, in a very low cost way, to not mow their lawns for the month of May," said Verona District 3 Alder, Kate Cronin.

Cronin said she tried to pass a similar resolution in 2020 but brought it up too late, unlike this year. While the city will continue to maintain city parks and playing fields, residents are encouraged to let their grass, and flowers like dandelions, grow instead of mowing them.

"Late spring is a very important time for pollinators as they are emerging from their winter hibernation and what they need is a good food source," says Cronin.

Cronin told 27 News that this year is a test year for the city, which modeled their resolution after Appleton's efforts. If this year is successful, Verona may adapt the resolution permanently. Cronin also says that if it is made permanent, those taking part may be asked to register to help local environmentalists collect data on pollinators.