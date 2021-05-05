When do vaccinated people in Dane County need to wear masks?

MADISON (WKOW) -- Amid a series of changes to federal and local masking guidelines and mandates, Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a blog post clarifying when fully vaccinated people need to wear masks.

Public health officials outlined two specific scenarios in which fully vaccinated people need not wear masks or maintain social distancing:

When outdoors or in an enclosed space where everyone in the space is fully vaccinated.

When outdoors or in an enclosed space with people from a single household who aren’t fully vaccinated and they and anyone they live with aren’t at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease, as defined by the CDC.

In the second scenario, health officials said that the number of fully vaccinated people in the group does not matter. Only people from one household that are not fully vaccinated and not at increased risk can gather without masks required.

Dane County's Emergency Order #16 went into effect Wednesday and will remain the governing policy on the Dane County COVID-19 response until June 2. The measure includes a mask mandate.