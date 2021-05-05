Wisconsin school district removes COVID-19 quarantines for students

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- The School District of Waukesha is doing away with quarantines for students who may have come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The district's school board changed its policy during a meeting Tuesday night.

"Following this 6-foot contact tracing practice means 150-250 kids are getting quarantined to save a case, and we know how hard it is for kids not to be in school," school board member Kelly Piacsek said during the meeting.

"This is a little bit stronger than I was hoping for," said board member Bill Baumgart. "That's just what my feelings are right now."

Quaranting is now optional, which goes against the recommendation from Waukesha County, as our Milwaukee affiliate reports.

Students who test positive for COVID-19 will still have to quarantine.