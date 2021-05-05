Witness testimony begins in landmark W.Va. opioid trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Witness testimony has begun in a landmark opioid trial in which local governments in West Virginia have sued three large drug distributors that have been accused of fueling the opioid epidemic. Cabell County and the city of Huntington argue that the drug distributors created a “public nuisance” by flooding the area with 80 million opioid doses over eight years and ignoring the signs that the community was being ravaged by addiction. A doctor testified Tuesday in Charleston federal court and explained how opioid drugs can take hold of its users and ruin their lives.