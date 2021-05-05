Workforce Development Board hosts drive thru job fairs in southern Wisconsin

(WKOW) -- The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin, along with several other groups, is hosting drive-thru job fairs on Wednesday.

The fairs will be held in Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette, and Sauk Counties, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We know that there are great career opportunities available across our region, but we also know it can be difficult for job seekers and employers to connect,” said Seth Lentz, WDBSCW Chief Executive Officer. “These Drive Thru Job Fairs are aimed at helping job seekers reenter or advance in the workforce, as well as employers, find the talent they need to grow.”

Below is a list of job fair locations:

Madison College Portage Campus (330 West Collins Street, Portage)

Madison College Truax Campus – Goodman Sport Complex (3201 Anderson Street, Madison)

Dodge County Fairgrounds (WI-33, Beaver Dam)

Jefferson County Fair Park (503 North Jackson Avenue, Jefferson)

Pioneer Park (North Pioneer Park Road, Westfield)

Madison College Reedsburg Campus (300 Alexander Avenue, Reedsburg)

Those who are interested in attending a job fair, should visit WDBSCW's website.