2 teens killed in head-on crash with semi in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two teens died in a head-on crash between a car and a semi-truck in the township of Marcellon Wednesday night, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 and Polinske Road.

When deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers arrived they found a car and a semi-truck crashed head-on.

The two people in the car, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old from Sheboygan, were dead. The driver of the semi, from Eau Claire, had minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The investigation continues into which vehicle was possibly traveling in the wrong lane.