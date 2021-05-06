27 News takes home two regional Murrow awards

WKOW -- The Radio Television Digital News Association recognized WKOW with two Murrow awards Thursday, advancing them for national recognition.

According to the RTDNA website, WKOW was recognized for exceptional breaking news coverage after the murder of George Floyd, as well as our documentary work on the 50-year anniversary of Earth Day.

Both of these pieces of exceptional work will move on to national judging, with winners announced by the end of summer.

The Murrow award is named after famed broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow, and have been awarded annually since 1971.