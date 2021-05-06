‘American Families Plan’ could help families looking to adopt

MADISON (WKOW) -- As President Joe Biden continues to push his American Families Plan, some believe this could be a huge boost to those who have or are considering adopting a child.

The $2 trillion plan would expand access to education and childcare and help families cover the basic expenses that many are struggling with right now.

One adoption expert tells us, the extra money could lessen the initial financial blow of adding a child to your family.

"So knowing that they will have some of that support after the adoption, can make it a little bit easier to go through the adoption process itself, and then not take away funding that would benefit the child," Nicole Witt, executive director of the Adoption Consultancy.

On the flip side, Witt said one of the main reasons children are placed for adoption is money.

Witt believes the plan may lead to more expectant moms choosing to parent their children.