Asian stocks mostly higher on hopes for pandemic recovery

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher on cautious optimism that upcoming company earnings reports will reflect a gradual recovery from the damage of the pandemic. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped in Thursday afternoon trading, the first session after its Golden Week series of national holidays. Shares rose in Hong Kong and Seoul but fell in Sydney and Shanghai. Major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed after an early rebound in technology shares faded. Although the vaccine rollout is progressing slowly in Asia compared to the U.S. and Europe, the global recovery is raising hopes for improved exports and earnings of companies doing business overseas.