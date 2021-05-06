Missing Elkhart man found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- John Milella has been found safe, per the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

ELKHART (WKOW) -- The Walworth County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert Thursday evening for a man who went missing earlier in the day.

According to a Facebook post by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, John Milella was last seen at 1:30 Thursday afternoon near Laurel Road in Elkhart. Miella is 79, with brown eyes and gray hair, stands 5'9" and weighs 203 lbs.

He is driving a red Mitsubishi Mirage, Wisconsin plates 111VLU. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Walworth County Sheriff's Department at (262) 741-4400.