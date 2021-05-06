Skip to Content

Remote learning still widespread even after Biden hits goal

New
1:04 pm National news from the Associated Press

President Joe Biden has met his goal of having most elementary and middle schools open for full, in-person learning in his first 100 days in office. The Education Department has released survey data finding that 54% of public schools below high school offered full-time classroom learning in March. But most students were still learning at least partly away from school. The survey found that almost 4 in 10 students continued to take all classes remotely, and 2 in 10 were split between classroom and remote learning. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is applauding the progress but also raising concerns about racial disparities.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content