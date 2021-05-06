Can COVID-19 vaccines affect my period?

It’s not yet known if COVID-19 vaccines can affect your period, but researchers are starting to study the issue. Vaccines are designed to activate your immune system, and some experts wonder if that could temporarily disrupt menstrual cycles. So far, reports of irregular bleeding have been anecdotal. And drawing links to the vaccines is difficult since changes could be the result of factors including stress, diet and exercise. Dr. Jen Gunter, a gynecologist, says a link is possible, since the immune system is involved in menstruation. Even if there is a link, experts say that would be no reason to avoid getting vaccinated.