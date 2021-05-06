Candidates for Monona police chief meet the public

MONONA (WKOW) -- People in Monona got to meet the two finalists to be the city's next chief of police.

Sara Deuman and Brian Chaney Austin took part in a virtual community engagement event Thursday night.

Deuman is the Monona Police Department's interim police chief. She took on the role after the retirement of Walter Ostrenga.

Chaney Austin is a captain with the Madison Police Department.

Both candidates addressed the importance of the relationship between the police department and the community.

"An ideal relationship, I guess in my opinion, is a community that works together to solve any issues that the community feels are important to them," Deuman said.

"Ideally we would be interwoven," Chaney Austin said. "We would be operating in an inter-networked way in which we would receive feedback, solicit that feedback, exchange information, exchange ideas... we listen to what all aspects of this community says."

Anyone who missed the event will be able to watch it on the city's YouTube page.