Dane County Board votes to help businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dane County Board of Supervisors took action Thursday night to help businesses that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board members approved using another $15 million for grants to small businesses. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan.

The grants will be awarded by Dane Buy Local Foundation. In 2020, about 2,700 businesses received grants totaling nearly $11 million.

The board also okayed some relief for licensed establishments in Dane County. It passed a resolution to provide a 30 percent credit for the next licensing year.

OTHER VOTES

At Thursday's meeting, county board members signed off on eliminating the outstanding debt of current and former inmates.

This will cost the county about $150,000. It covers the debt from fees for things like electronic monitoring or work release, but it does not cover any damage caused by inmates.

The board also passed a resolution recognizing May 5 as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day in Dane County.

The Madison Common Council approved a similar resolution earlier in the week.

