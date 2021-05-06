Dane County to approve another round of small business grants

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday that the county is set to approve $15 million in grants for small businesses in an effort to alleviate economic stress from the pandemic.

Check out more local news here.

According to a news release, this is the largest infusion of funds yet to a program that began last April with $800,000 in funding. Dane County's Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program was one of the first of its kind in the country.

“So many of our businesses are continuing to struggle to make ends meet and rebound from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year,” Parisi said in the release. “While recovery will not happen overnight, these grants play a crucial role in helping our local economy and area businesses bounce back."

The $15 million will come from the American Rescue Plan funds. To fill out a grant application or learn more about the program, click here.