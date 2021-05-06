David Oyelowo fulfills new directing passion in ‘Water Man’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Oyelowo learned from of the industry’s respected directors like Ava DuVernay and Will Gluck. Now, the actor has stepped behind-the-camera with his directorial debut film “The Water Man,” which arrives in theaters Friday. Oyelowo, Rosario Dawson and Lonnie Chavis star in the film that tells a story about a hopeful boy named Gunner who is looking to save his severely ill mother. The boy ventures into a remote forest to search for a mythical figure, who he believes carries the secret to everlasting life. Oyelowo says he was drawn to the script because the story reminded him of his favorite fantasy films like the mid-1980s classics “The Goonies” and “Gremlins.”