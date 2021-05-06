Demonstrators call for lawmakers to keep drivers’ licenses and in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants in budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the Joint Finance Committee met to vote on Governor Tony Evers two-year budget proposal, protesters from across the state rallied outside the room.

Demonstrators with the immigrant rights advocacy group Voces De La Frontera called on the Republican-controlled budget committee to keep proposals in the budget that restore access to drivers' licenses and in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants. The group says the proposals come down to quality of life.

"Everyone has the right to have the tools necessary to live a good life, and one of them is the license that will gave safety, that will give a sense of peace in peoples' minds," said United Methodist Church Rev. Luis Velasquez.

Both drivers' licenses and in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants were cut by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's administration. The Joint Finance Committee has said the proposal should be debated as bills - not included in the budget proposal.