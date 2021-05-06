Eastbound Beltline reopened following weapons violation investigation; bullet holes found in nearby car

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department have closed down eastbound US Highway 12 between Whitney Way and Gammon Road due to an investigation into a weapons violation.

According to a tweet from the police department, the blockage will last approximately 30 minutes. There is no information as of now on any injuries or suspects.

A 27 News crew confirmed a car at a nearby gas station has several bullet holes in the passenger side. A representative for the MPD would not confirm if the two incidents are connected.

This is a developing story