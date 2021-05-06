Skip to Content

Ed Sheeran becomes shirt sponsor of English club Ipswich

New
11:26 am National news from the Associated Press

IPSWICH, England (AP) — English singer Ed Sheeran is the new shirt sponsor for third-division soccer club Ipswich. The longtime Ipswich fan signed a one-year deal to sponsor the men’s and women’s shirts next season. The 30-year-old musician grew up in the area. Sheeran is known for songs such as “Shape of You” and “Perfect.” Ipswich is in the middle of the standings in League One with two games remaining. The women’s team plays in the fourth division.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content