FEMA to conclude involvement at Alliant vaccine clinic

MADISON (WKOW) -- A month after taking over administration of the site, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will wrap up its work at the Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 vaccine site.

According to Public Heatlh Madison and Dane County director Janel Heinrich, the agency's assistance helped them expand their vaccine capacity over the course of the last month.

"Next week will be FEMA's last week with us at the Alliant Energy Center. With their help we have been able to expand vaccination capacity, which has allowed us to expand coverage and get more shots in arms," Heinrich said at a weekly Madison city press conference.

The city administered up to 7,000 doses weekly with FEMA's help.