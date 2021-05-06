Forward Madison’s Aaron Molloy describes his unique journey to Madison

MADISON (WKOW)- Forward Madison Midfielder Aaron Molloy has dreamt of playing professional soccer after growing up idolizing his father who was a star striker in the League of Ireland for over ten years.

"Everywhere we'd go, (they'd) be like that's Trevor Malloy, and then I would be the person that would say 'yeah that's my dad' growing up, so I always had his number and his name on the back of my jersey," Molloy said.

He played college soccer at Penn State and went on to start his professional career in Portland, playing with the Timbers for one year, before joining Forward Madison. His journey to Wisconsin took a few twists and turns as Molloy just arrived ten days ago, missing out on more than a month of pre-season.

"Ireland was on a heavy lockdown due to COVID," Molloy said. "Because the Irish Embassy was closed, we looked at different routes and different ways and ended up having to go to Poland for six days, and the U.S. Embassy there was open which was fantastic," Molloy said. "I was there for six days, got my visa, and was able to fly straight to Chicago."

Now that he is in Madison, Molloy is ready to make an immediate impact and will be one of the most important pieces to the roster this season.

"He brings that British, Irish edge to the game," Head Coach Carl Craig said. "Very assertive, wants to play forward, and with his athleticism as well, I think he will be a bit of a star for us."

"We want to win everything," Molloy said. "That's the goal. That's the goal since day one. One of the main reasons why I've signed here, talking to the coaching staff, talking to the players, I want to win a championship."

The Irishman hoping to bring some luck to Madison.