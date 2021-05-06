Grand jury indicts Puerto Rico boxer in lover’s death

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A grand jury has indicted Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo in the killing of his pregnant lover in a case that is eligible for the death penalty .Thursday’s indictment was announced as dozens of people attended the wake of 27-year-old Keishla Rodríguez, who was reported missing on Thursday and whose body was identified on Sunday via dental records. Verdejo turned himself into authorities on Sunday night and is being held without bail.