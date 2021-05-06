Holocaust survivor who led Yad Vashem memorial dies at 94

JERUSALEM (AP) — Yitzhak Arad, a Holocaust survivor and scholar who was the director of Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial for more than two decades, has died at the age of 94. Yad Vashem announced his death on Thursday. Arad served as chairman of the memorial from 1972 to 1993. His parents were among the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust. But Arad managed to escape and joined the Soviet partisans in 1943, fighting the Nazis in Belarus and Lithuania. He emigrated to Israel after the war and become a widely published scholar of World War II and the Holocaust.