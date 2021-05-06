Man arrested after domestic incident, weapons violation

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man is in custody after attempting to flee police while pointing a gun to his head, while already fleeing from a suspected domestic violence incident.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

According to a news release from MPD sergeant William Quast, the man initially fled from police in a car, until he ran into spike strips laid out to stop him. He then ran on foot near S. Stoughton Road, holding a gun to his head.

"Two different less than lethal options (K-9 deployment and an electronic control device) were successfully utilized in order to take the suspect into custody," Quast said in the release.

The man, who has not been identified, faces charges for the related domestic incident and illegal possession of a firearm.