Man convicted of killing one, injuring two others in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A man has been convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s father and wounding her and another man in Oshkosh last year. A jury on Wednesday found Joshua Aide guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Aide shot Rebecca Borkowski, killed her father, James Gruettner, and shot John Miller at a home in August. A criminal complaint says Aide was upset that someone was going to be working on his vehicle, which he and Borkowski co-owned. After his arrest, Aide denied killing anyone, but admitted to a friend about his role in the shooting shortly after.