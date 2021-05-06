May may bring some frost to southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - It'll be a quick blast of cold air but frost may be possible ahead of Mother's Day.

Those with green thumbs will want to make sure that their plants are protected as the cooler air moves in; a high pressure system is going to be moving in as we close in on Mother's Day. With open skies and northerly winds, widespread frost may be possible Friday night.

That same high pressure system will, hopefully, keep skies quiet on Mother's Day which is, of course, on Sunday. The 27 News meteorologists will be watching communities close to the Illinois border as they have the better chance to see rain Sunday compared to northern communities. As it moves in, the area may see light rain Friday morning.

Saturday will be a pleasant day to be outdoors or celebrate your mother with nicer conditions expected next week too. Rain does move back into the picture starting Saturday night.

Remember, the 27 News meteorologists will be watching to see if that same high that brought rain Friday morning will keep a lot of the rain to our south on Mother's Day.

Temperatures, though they will continue to remain below normal, will start to climb by the middle/end of next week. Unfortunately, though, it looks like below normal temperatures are expected to stick around through the middle of May. And in terms of fighting the drought, the area may see an uptick in rain chances towards the middle/end of May.