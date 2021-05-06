Netanyahu challenger issues call for national unity

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s opposition leader has called for a unity government and vowed to find common ground among the ideologically diverse parties seeking to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Yair Lapid issued the appeal in his first speech since he was tapped by Israel’s president on Wednesday to form a new government. Lapid said on Thursday that he believes in “the good intentions of my future partners.” Lapid has four weeks to try to form a new coalition government after Netanyahu failed to meet an earlier deadline. He has expressed optimism he can make history by ending Netanyahu’s record-setting 12-year term in office.