Palestinian arrested over West Bank attack after 3-day chase

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli officials say they have arrested a Palestinian suspect over a West Bank drive-by shooting last weekend in which one Israeli was killed and two were wounded. Troops and operatives of the Shin Bet security service raided a building in a West Bank village, arresting a 44-year-old man. Officials say the suspect has no known ties to militant groups. The arrest came during a recent uptick in violence coinciding with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Late Wednesday, Israeli troops shot and killed a 16-year-old Palestinian during a confrontation in a West Bank village. And in contested Jerusalem, new protests erupted over the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinians in a traditionally Arab neighborhood.